U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,835.74
    -9.08 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,284.08
    +80.15 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,401.03
    -96.83 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.51
    -4.42 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +1.10 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.30
    +28.10 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.40 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8220
    +0.0710 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3960
    +0.5360 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,784.87
    -47.35 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.56
    -3.12 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Candle Accessory (CCT-4756)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Candle wicks should be cut before they are lit. I thought there should be one convenient tool to accomplish both tasks," said an inventor, from Centerville, Ohio, "so I invented the CLIP- N- LIT. My design enables you to quickly trim a wick and then light the candle without having to search for a separate tool."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a convenient tool for cutting a candle wick and lighting the candle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a traditional wick cutter and lighter. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could reduce hassles and messes. The invention features a unique 2-in-1 design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy burning candles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4756, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-candle-accessory-cct-4756-301707538.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Airlines faced a difficult Christmas of storms and sickness, says Cowen: Who fared best and worst?

    The Christmas travel season has been a tough one for the airline industry with extreme weather and employee sickness causing disruption for travelers.

  • Letters to the Editor: What politicians should do with Sam Bankman-Fried's tainted campaign money

    The disgraced FTX founder donated money to politicians that may have been stolen. That money should be returned, not donated to charity.

  • Learn all Bill Clinton's secrets — MasterClass is having a sale

    The world's top experts impart wisdom in engaging, compelling online courses. Score two subscriptions for the price of one — only until the end of day.

  • Russia’s Gas Production, Exports Shrink Under Sanctions Pressure

    Western import bans and price caps have battered foreign demand, but their exact impact is unclear because Moscow stopped posting trade data.

  • Gold prices near highest levels since June as U.S. dollar weakens

    Gold and silver prices were trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar retreated, while industrial metals like copper suffered even as news of China's reopening plans helped to lift other markets.

  • Oil prices boosted by China optimism, U.S. winter storm

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, lifted by optimism over Chinese demand and as cold weather forced the shutdown of several Texas refineries.

  • Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock

    Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher

    After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for Zscaler (ZS), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Increasing Strain From the Covid Tsunami

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina’s economy continued to

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender

  • Bear of the Day: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

    A wide bottom line miss in its latest quarter and negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts paint a challenging picture for the company in the near term.

  • 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Bank On as Volatility Persists

    Broker-favorite stocks like Cardinal Health (CAH), American Airlines (AAL), Boise Cascade (BCC), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Centene (CNC) should be on an investors' watchlist.

  • One Company Dominates Wall Street on Oil Frenzy

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced volatility this year, facing multiple headwinds. Even so, a few stocks listed in the index performed well. Here's a look at four of them.

  • Tech Stocks Fall, Yields Climb on China Reopening: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech stocks fell as rising Treasury yields weighed on sentiment from China’s rollback of Covid isolation measures.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsThe tech-he

  • Why Roth IRAs Make Sense for Millennials

    Millennials can take advantage of decades of tax-free earnings, and then tax-free withdrawals during retirement, with a Roth IRA.

  • U.S. finance faces ESG backlash, with more to come in 2023

    A movement by financial firms and activists to challenge companies over their efforts on climate change and social inequality faced organised and growing push-back in 2022, led by Republican U.S. politicians. Focusing on environmental, social or governance-related issues, ESG in industry parlance, could hit returns to investors, critics said. A rise in oil prices this year bolstered their case by hurting the performance of many ESG funds that had moved away from energy stocks, responsible for producing a large share of climate-damaging carbon emissions.

  • Avoiding a Big Tax Bill on Real Estate Gains

    You can avoid a big tax bill on your rental real estate gains by using an installment sale. Learn how to do it in our comprehensive guide.

  • Japan Inks LNG Deals With US, Oman to Secure Fuel Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan agreed to purchase more liquefied natural gas from the US and Oman in the latest move to secure fuel supplies and avoid future shortages.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Put

  • Ask an Advisor: Help Me Understand the Math. How Does Donating to Charity Reduce My Taxes?

    If I give $50,000 in cash to a charity, does that lower my taxable adjusted gross income (AGI) by $50,000? So if my adjusted gross income was $100,000, and I gave $50,000 to charity, is my taxable income now $50,000? … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Help Me Understand the Math. How Does Donating to Charity Reduce My Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.