InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Hand Sanitizer for Vehicles (TRO-474)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to sanitize your hands in your car after pumping gas, handling money or touching other germy surfaces," said an inventor, from Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SANI CONSOLE. My design enhances sanitation and could help to protect against germs associated with all viruses and bacteria."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-granted invention provides an effective way to sanitize hands within a vehicle. In doing so, it ensures that hand sanitizer is readily available. As a result, it could help to reduce the spread of germs and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, germ-cautious individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-474, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-hand-sanitizer-for-vehicles-tro-474-301501097.html

SOURCE InventHelp

