InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Hand Sanitizer Accessory (JMT-110)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive accessory to help keep hand sanitizer handy," said an inventor, from McComb, Miss., "so I invented the BARNES X BRACELET. My design would help to prevent lost, misplaced and forgotten hand sanitizer bottles."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to house and utilize hand sanitizer. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bottles of hand sanitizer. As a result, it ensures that sanitizer is readily accessible at all times and it could enhance style. The invention features a functional and fashionable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMT-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-hand-sanitizer-accessory-jmt-110-301531295.html

SOURCE InventHelp

