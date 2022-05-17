U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Holder for Drywall Mud Buckets (TRO-572)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way for a drywall worker to reach and remove mud from a drywall bucket," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the BUCKET HANGER. My design would support the drywall mud bucket in the best possible manner for a busy worker."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-granted invention provides an effective way to support and position a mud bucket during the drywall taping process. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a table or bench to hold the bucket. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for drywallers, contractors and construction companies. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-572, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-holder-for-drywall-mud-buckets-tro-572-301546993.html

SOURCE InventHelp

