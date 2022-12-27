U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Leaf Collector Device (CCT-4620)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and effortless way to vacuum, shred, and dispose of leaves in the yard," said an inventor, from Bellefontaine, Ohio, "so I invented the LEAF COLLECTOR. My design would simplify yardwork chores and it could enhance the appearance of a yard."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to collect and remove leaves from a yard. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually rake leaves. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features an automatic and weatherproof design that is easy to use on various surfaces so it is ideal for homeowners.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4620, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

