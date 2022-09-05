U.S. markets closed

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient and Portable Workstation (MTN-3251)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and efficient way to ensure that a work surface, chair and other needed items are accessible for workers in remote areas," said the inventor, from Mount Vernon, N.Y., "so I invented the FLORENCE CART. My design eliminates the need to find a desk or other available work space."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides users with a convenient and portable workstation. In doing so, it ensures that a seat is available when needed and it offers a surface to work and position a laptop, with charging port. It also enables the user to hang a coat. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for travelers, commuters, students and other individuals who work remotely or otherwise not in a conventional office setting. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-and-portable-workstation-mtn-3251-301617384.html

SOURCE InventHelp

