U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.78
    -17.28 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,612.36
    -248.88 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,144.22
    -25.08 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.62
    -28.37 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.88
    -6.02 (-5.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.10
    -16.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.40 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4490
    -0.0430 (-1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    -0.0104 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3260
    +1.2660 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,425.54
    +2,573.97 (+5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.00
    +11.98 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Sink for Bathrooms (AUP-967)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and accessible sink that enables you to wash your hands immediately after using the toilet," said an inventor, from Leander, Texas, "so I invented the MINI SINK. My design would increase personal hygiene and it would eliminate the need to touch your clothing with soiled hands."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a convenient way to wash hands after using the toilet. In doing so, it ensures that the hands are clean before repositioning clothing. As a result, it enhances sanitation. It also could help to conserve water. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-967, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-sink-for-bathrooms-aup-967-301510312.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • I'm Absolutely Perplexed By These House And Apartment Design Fails That Are So Bad, I Truly Cannot Express My Disgust In This Headline

    BRB, rinsing off in the "DIY shower"! 😌View Entire Post ›

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • India Identifies 11 Crypto Exchanges Accused of Tax Evasion

    India’s tax authority first began seizing assets to address alleged tax evasion late last year.

  • In a Less-Globalized World, Be Careful Where You Park Your Plane

    Western firms will likely lose almost all of the $10 billion worth of planes they own in Russia, showing how international treaties offer little protection from geopolitical risk.

  • Comex Gold Trying to Breakout Above Long-Term Support Zone

    The Fibonacci levels at $1958.70 and $1897.70 are controlling the near-term direction of the gold market.

  • Trend Up but AUD/USD Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top

    Taking out Friday’s high at .7537 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of .7556.

  • Boeing’s 737 MAX 10 Faces Delays. It Might Not Be a Major Problem.

    Approval delays for a new version of Boeing's 737 MAX could create a small overhang, says Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr. He kept a Buy rating and $230 price target.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies climb on Cardano, Polkadot increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 7.58% to $1.24. Polkadot (DOTUSD) rose 7.07% to $23.

  • Just as Hal Finney Predicted, Bitcoin Is Being Purchased to Act as a Reserve Currency

    With a plan to buy up $10 billion of bitcoin, Do Kwon’s UST stablecoin project may be fulfilling a prophecy by the late recipient of the first BTC transaction.

  • Stocks Waver as Bond Yields Tick Lower

    U.S. stock indexes were little changed and bond yields remained near their highest level in three years as investors prepared for a campaign of interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • War Sparks Wall Street’s Rush to Commodity-Rich Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As the worst quarter for emerging-market dollar bonds in 24 years comes to an end, a deep divide is opening up between commodity haves and have-nots, with investors focusing their hopes on exporters in the Middle East and Latin America.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult

  • Yen Tumbles to Seven-Year Low as BOJ Diverges Further From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- The Japanese yen plunged by the most since March 2020 against the U.S. dollar as the Bank of Japan continued to ease monetary policy aggressively, diverging further from the Federal Reserve’s increasingly hawkish stance.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBi

  • Honest Co. Earns Its First Bear After Disappointing Revenue Guidance

    Honest Co. is continuing its slide Monday as the consumer goods maker was hit with yet another downgrade following a lackluster 2022 sales outlook. BofA Securities analyst Bryan Spillane cut his rating on Honest Co. (HNST) to Underperform from Neutral and halved his price target, to $5 from $10. Not surprisingly, he cited the company’s disappointing full-year outlook, which earned it two other downgrades on Friday.

  • U.K. Cuts Its Stake in NatWest to Below Half: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectNatWest Group Plc: The British bank will no longer be mostly owned by the U.K. government af

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Stocks Fall as 10-Year Yield Drops; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell as investors weighed risks to the economic recovery from inflation and tightening monetary policy. Bonds reversed an earlier slide and the dollar advanced, while oil declined on China’s demand concerns. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBi

  • U.K.’s NatWest Shareholding Drops Below Half After Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleThe U.K. government’s latest sale of NatWest Group Plc shares holds some long-awaited symbolism. Its shareholding is now below 50%, more than a decade after it ste

  • Beer giants Heineken and Carslberg join exodus from Russia

    AMSTERDAM/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Brewing giants Carlsberg and Heineken said on Monday they would quit Russia, joining an exodus of Western companies as pressure grows on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. For Carlsberg, the Western brewer most exposed to Russia, the exit would result in a "substantial non-cash impairment charge" this year, it said without providing further details. "We have taken the difficult and immediate decision to seek a full disposal of our business in Russia, which we believe is the right thing to do in the current environment," Carlsberg said.