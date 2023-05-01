InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Storage Accessory for Mobility Walkers (PDK-335)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to carry various items when using a walker and without having to balance them in the hands," said an inventor, from Elkins, W.V., "so I invented the E Z WALKER BASKET. My design can be used to hold food, beverages, keys, cell phones, books, money, and other valuables."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store and transport small items when employing a walker. In doing so, it allows the individual to utilize the walker with both hands. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it could increase independence. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize walkers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

