InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient System for Sharing Messages (AAT-4606)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that enables you to communicate or advertise messages from your vehicle, office or other place," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented THE MESSENGER. My design offers a convenient messaging system for users."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way for the user to share or send various types of messages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional messaging means and displays. As a result, it enhances communication and convenience and it could provide added safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for motorists, businesses, the general population, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4606, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-system-for-sharing-messages-aat-4606-301481034.html

SOURCE InventHelp

  • Philip Morris Shrugs Off U.S. IQOS Import Ban as Sales Soar Elsewhere

    Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) suffered no ill effect from the import ban on its heated tobacco device IQOS into the U.S., as the cigarette giant's fourth-quarter results showed revenue and profits both beating expectations. IQOS sales hit record levels elsewhere around the world, and traditional cigarette sales stabilized on easing of COVID-19 restrictions, leading Philip Morris to offer guidance well ahead of Wall Street forecasts. The cigarette company continues to maintain its commitment to a smoke-free future where electronic cigarettes like IQOS are the primary source for nicotine delivery.

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.

  • Why Tesla could end up paying a 'huge settlement' in racial bias case

    Tesla isn’t unique among Fortune 500 companies in facing legal complaints alleging racism, though a formal lawsuit from government regulators can pose serious risks.

  • India’s largest stock exchange was fined for following the advice of a mysterious Himalayan yogi

    India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) is in trouble, thanks to a yogi who, it later turned out, may have been an employee of the institution—and the beneficiary of most of his own advice. It is now revealed that a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the country’s largest stock exchange was taking advice, even on professional matters, from this mysterious Hindu monk or spiritual practitioner, believed to be dwelling in the Himalayas. On Friday (Feb. 11), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) penalised the NSE and its former managing directors and CEOs, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, along with others, for violation of the securities contract rules.

  • $100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

    High oil prices are encouraging operators to increase production as supply from sources outside the US remains tight

  • Jana Partners cuts Macy's stake after pushing retailer on e-commerce

    Jana Partners cut its holding in Macy's Inc by 84% in the last months of 2021 not long after the activist investment firm prodded the retailer to consider alternatives for its online unit, according to a regulatory filing. The New York-based hedge fund reported on Monday that it owned 760,780 shares in Macy's at the end of the fourth quarter on December 31, 2021. While the filing is backward looking, it is often closely watched for signs of investment trends or what prominent firms like Jana Partners are thinking.

  • J.P. Morgan Ordered to Pay $1.4 Million to Fired Advisor in Defamation Case

    An arbitration panel also ordered that the reason listed on regulatory records for the advisor's termination be amended because of the “defamatory nature of the information.”

  • Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down

    According to the AAA's website, the current average for regular gas prices is $3.488.

  • Coal Is Still Raising Trillions of Dollars Despite Green Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- The dirtiest fossil fuel is still raising trillions of dollars of funding, despite finance industry pledges to back net zero carbon targets by the middle of the century. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextTech Turns Lower, Sinking Stocks as Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Pricie

  • Record job-switching rates are pushing U.S. inflation higher, Chicago Fed study finds

    The unprecedented level of job switching seen last year as the U.S. labor market rebounded from the pandemic gave workers more leverage to ask for better pay and played a role in pushing inflation to its highest level in decades, a new study suggests. An increase in the share of people who searched for jobs while they were employed helped boost inflation by about 1 percentage point throughout much of last year, according to a paper released on Monday by the Chicago Federal Reserve. "Workers' propensity to search for another job is an important driver of inflation," said Leonardo Melosi, a senior economist for the Chicago Fed and a co-author of the report.