InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient USB Power Outlet Accessory (TLS-254)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife used an extension cord to plug in her USB power cube on the nightstand and it would either fall out of the extension cord or behind the nightstand. I thought there should be an easier way to keep the USB outlet close, secure and accessible on the lamp cord without using zip ties or struggling with a jumble of wires," said an inventor, from Sarasota, Fla., "so I invented the CLAMP N CHARGE. My design enables you to easily add USB power outlets anywhere along any lamp cord or other AC line cord where USB outlets are needed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a USB power outlet feature at any point along the length of an AC line cord. In doing so, it ensures that USB charging outlets are easily accessible. It can be used with cords on bedroom nightstands, office desks, and lamp-table combinations. It also eliminates the hassle of using additional extension cords and power cubes. The invention features a durable and safe design that is easy to apply and use, making it ideal for households, offices, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, patent pending and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the St. Petersburg sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-usb-power-outlet-accessory-tls-254-301656888.html

SOURCE InventHelp

