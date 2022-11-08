U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,834.16
    +27.36 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,173.23
    +346.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,635.61
    +71.09 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.55
    +1.74 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.27
    -0.52 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.50
    +29.00 (+1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.52 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0063
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1490
    -0.0650 (-1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1541
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5450
    -1.0300 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,361.48
    -1,363.65 (-6.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.88
    -7.03 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.40
    -3.59 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient USB Power Outlet Accessory (TLS-254)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife used an extension cord to plug in her USB power cube on the nightstand and it would either fall out of the extension cord or behind the nightstand. I thought there should be an easier way to keep the USB outlet close, secure and accessible on the lamp cord without using zip ties or struggling with a jumble of wires," said an inventor, from Sarasota, Fla., "so I invented the CLAMP N CHARGE. My design enables you to easily add USB power outlets anywhere along any lamp cord or other AC line cord where USB outlets are needed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a USB power outlet feature at any point along the length of an AC line cord. In doing so, it ensures that USB charging outlets are easily accessible. It can be used with cords on bedroom nightstands, office desks, and lamp-table combinations. It also eliminates the hassle of using additional extension cords and power cubes. The invention features a durable and safe design that is easy to apply and use, making it ideal for households, offices, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, patent pending and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the St. Petersburg sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-usb-power-outlet-accessory-tls-254-301669231.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia offers new chip alternative following U.S. restrictions against exports to China

    Nvidia said the new graphics-processing chip, branded the A800, meets U.S. restrictions on chips that can be exported to China under new rules rolled out last month. The chip went into production in the third quarter, the company said.

  • Cryptoverse-Elon Musk frees the bird and the dog coin flies

    Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has put fresh wind in the sails of dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency he catapulted to fame. It was trading at about $0.07 on Oct. 27 before Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" to announce his ownership. That may not sound like much, but it gave the highly volatile cryptocurrency a market value of $21 billion, according to data platform CoinGecko.

  • Apple stock: China's Covid lockdowns an 'absolute gut punch,' analyst says

    Lockdowns at Apple's main iPhone plant in China could hit the company's bottom line this holiday season.

  • Apple Stock’s Safe-Haven Status at Risk as Headwinds Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s status as a relative haven in this year’s bear market is under threat amid growing concern that iPhone sales are weakening, portending further declines for technology stocks more broadly. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillio

  • Nvidia Offers Alternative Chip for China to Clear U.S. Export Hurdles

    The new graphics-processing chip, branded the A800, replaces the A100, a chip widely used in servers and AI applications by Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Covid Surge Tempers Hopes ‘IPhone City’ Lockdown Will Lift Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid cases have more than doubled in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, dampening hopes that authorities will lift a lockdown of the area surrounding the world’s largest iPhone factory.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capit

  • Apple wants to get rid of ‘Hey Siri’, report claims

    Apple wants to get rid of the famous ‘Hey Siri’ phrase, according to a new report. The change would allow people to wake up their phone with just a word, bringing it in line with competitors such as Alexa. The changes could come along with other improvements to Siri, such as better integration with other apps and services.

  • How Google and Renault’s Expanded Auto Deal Could Change the Industry

    The cars will be able to continuously update “over-the-air,” much like smartphones, and feature advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

  • Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low

    At the end of 2021, tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were collectively worth more than $4.4 trillion. Since last peaking, Alphabet and Microsoft have seen their share prices plunge 44% and 38%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low. Alphabet missed Wall Street's guidance across the board in its third-quarter earnings report.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 50%

    Enjoy a Ninja air fryer and indoor grill for $100 off, a Fire HD tablet for 50% off and more.

  • Cloud Computing: Find Top Cloud Stocks And Track Industry Trends

    As demand for cloud computing continues to rise with the explosion of smartphones, artificial intelligence and always-connected devices, leading cloud stocks like Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet offer investors a wide range of opportunities across several industries.

  • Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the new chip. The chip, called the A800, represents the first reported effort by a U.S. semiconductor company to create advanced processors for China that follow new U.S. trade rules.

  • There's a silver lining in Apple's iPhone 14 warning: analyst

    At least one positive from Apple's warning.

  • Analyst Report: Lyft, Inc.

    Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Lyft recently entered the Canadian market in an effort to expand its market outside the U.S. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • A hacking group stole $11 million from 12 African countries

    Singapore-based cyber security firm Group IB and Orange CERT, the IT security arm of French telecommunications company Orange have revealed in a new report that 12 African countries lost millions of dollars to a hacking group based in an unknown French-speaking African country.

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 4 Reasons DigitalOcean Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

    Cloud computing specialist DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) released its third-quarter earnings report yesterday, beating analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines. Here are four reasons this growth stock is worth buying right now. Tech titans like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure dominate the cloud computing industry.