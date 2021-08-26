InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Enjoy Hot or Cold Beverages (OTW-342)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for the whole family to enjoy their favorite beverages at the perfect temperature throughout the day," said an inventor, from Norfolk, Va., "so I invented MY CUP. My design can be used with hot beverages like coffee and cocoa or with cold beverages like water and soda."

The invention provides an effective way to maintain the temperature of a hot, warm or cold beverage. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reheat or fill with ice. As a result, it could make a beverage more appealing and it reduces clutter and messes associated with using multiple cups. The invention features a versatile and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and on-the-go individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-342, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

