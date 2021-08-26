U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,471.42
    -24.77 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,285.65
    -119.85 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,947.66
    -94.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.97
    -12.30 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.54
    -0.82 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3530
    +0.0110 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9920
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,798.51
    -1,625.73 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.43
    -21.88 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.40
    -23.72 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Enjoy Hot or Cold Beverages (OTW-342)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for the whole family to enjoy their favorite beverages at the perfect temperature throughout the day," said an inventor, from Norfolk, Va., "so I invented MY CUP. My design can be used with hot beverages like coffee and cocoa or with cold beverages like water and soda."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to maintain the temperature of a hot, warm or cold beverage. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reheat or fill with ice. As a result, it could make a beverage more appealing and it reduces clutter and messes associated with using multiple cups. The invention features a versatile and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and on-the-go individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-342, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-way-to-enjoy-hot-or-cold-beverages-otw-342-301360894.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Delta Air Lines to charge $200 monthly to unvaccinated workers

    Julie Hyman breaks down Delta Air Lines' new policy requiring non-vaccinated employees to pay a surcharge of $200 a month.

  • Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure

    Between longer lifespans and a seemingly never-ending bull market, you might be tempted to invest heavier in equities during retirement than the “110 minus your age” rule dictates. But new research from Dimensional Fund Advisors shows why retirees should be … Continue reading → The post Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • My Retirement Portfolio Doubled; Can I Save Less Now?

    Retirement planning question No. 1? Again and again, clients ask advisors, "How much do I need to retire?" Does that change if your portfolio doubles?

  • The World Economy’s Supply Chain Problem Keeps Getting Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A supply chain crunch that was meant to be temporary now looks like it will last well into next year as the surging delta variant upends factory production in Asia and disrupts shipping, posing more shocks to the world economy.Manufacturers reeling from shortages of key components and higher raw material and energy costs are being forced into bidding wars to get space on

  • Greggs, Costa and Wetherspoons hit with mounting UK supply chain woes

    Greggs denied previous reports that there were issues with the supply of chicken bakes.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Stealing Your Own Freight: O'Hare Cargo Delays Force Drastic Measures

    Desperate logistics service providers in Chicago are resorting to a number of new tactics, including bribery and undercover extraction missions, to avoid worsening congestion that is trapping shipments for more than a week at O'Hare International Airport's cargo terminals, according to industry executives. Shipment volumes at O'Hare have exploded in the past 18 months as businesses turn to air transport for critical imports of personal protective equipment, replenishment of depleted inventories,

  • Oil prices take breather after 3-day winning streak

    Oil futures trade lower Thursday, taking a breather after three consecutive winning sessions, with investors assessing the outlook for demand ahead of the end of summer driving season.

  • U.S. August auto sales to fall as supply constraints continue - J.D. Power, LMC Automotive

    Retail sales of new vehicles are expected to fall 14.3% to 987,100 in August from a year earlier, they said in a report released on Thursday. The chip shortage continues to weigh on manufacturing activity, with automakers cutting production despite strong demand for personal transportation during the COVID-19 crisis. "Global light vehicle demand remains under pressure from the severe inventory constraints caused by the semiconductor shortage as well as disruption from the COVID-19 Delta variant," said Jeff Schuster, president of Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts at LMC.

  • Delta Calls Out 'Financial Risk' Of Unvaxxed Staff; American Warns On Demand

    Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said unvaccinated employees face mandatory Covid testing and higher insurance costs.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.