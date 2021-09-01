InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Identify Lost Pet Information (DOD-1029)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and convenient way to identify a lost pet, owner information and other important details without having to go to a shelter," said an inventor, from Detroit, Mich., "so I invented the PET EMERGENCY TRACING SYSTEM. My design saves time and effort when reuniting a lost pet with its owner."

The patent-pending invention enables a lost pet to be cared for and returned to its owner in a timely manner. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tracking chips, ID tags, etc. As a result, it eliminates the need for a specialized scanning device and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners.

