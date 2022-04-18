U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Cooling Device for Beds (CHK-160)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to cool the air between the bed sheets for a more restful sleep," said an inventor, from Plainfield, Ill., "so I invented the SLEEP ASSISTANT. My design would eliminate the need to run ceiling fans or central air conditioning while sleeping."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to supply cool air between a bed mattress and sheets. In doing so, it offers a cost-effective solution for cool air delivery. As a result, it enhances comfort while sleeping and it helps to reduce sweating in warm environments. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cooling-device-for-beds-chk-160-301520563.html

SOURCE InventHelp

