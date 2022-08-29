U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,044.44
    -13.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,191.82
    -91.58 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,060.46
    -81.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.85
    -8.98 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.15
    +3.09 (+3.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1190
    +0.0840 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7740
    +1.0220 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,310.53
    +185.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.26
    +13.38 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Coveralls to Protect Against Snake & Insect Bites (BTK-109)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved pair of coveralls to reduce the risk of snake and insect bites when working beneath a home," said an inventor, from Montgomery, Ala., "so I invented the B- SAFE SUIT. My design would provide a protective barrier and peace of mind for the wearer."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for a pair of coveralls. In doing so, it protects against snake, spider, scorpion and insect bites. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for various workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTK-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-coveralls-to-protect-against-snake--insect-bites-btk-109-301613485.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Woman calls out sister over her wedding ring selection: ‘She has tried to one-up me my entire life’

    She thinks in the end, her sister will be embarrassed.

  • Man credits diet change and £19.99 skin cream for treating his psoriasis

    Scot Cunningham says he became a ‘hermit’ after suffering from the skin condition

  • Olivia Wilde Gets Her Iconic Rosy Glow From This ‘Blurring’ $20 Blush From a Beyoncé-Approved Brand

    Whether you love her or hate her, you can’t deny that Olivia Wilde has an amazing rosy glow to her. And now we know how she achieves it! In a 2017 interview with Into The Gloss, Wilde detailed both her skincare and beauty routines, noting that she gets her naturally flushed look from “add[ing the] […]

  • ‘I’m Not Going to Change the World by Myself, But I Can Start.’: How UOMA Beauty’s Founder Merges Activism and Makeup to Fight for Change

    Celebrate beauty in all shades!

  • Christie Brinkley, 68, swears by this lip-plumping gloss — and it's on sale

    Now's your chance to snag Brinkley's must-have plumping lip gloss on sale.

  • India's economy has more than one reason to fear

    India’s long-standing status as the world’s fastest-growing economy may be in peril. Weak domestic consumption, along with a potentially aggressive withdrawal of easy money by the US and Europe, could be the trigger for this shift. Last weekend, the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned of “some pain to households and businesses” in its efforts to curb inflation.

  • Fortescue Profit Slumps Despite Record Iron Ore Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., Australia’s third-largest iron ore miner, posted a 40% drop in full-year profit, as record shipments for the year failed to offset steep declines in prices for the steel-making material amid an economic slowdown in China. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tencent, JOYY and Crexendo

    Highlights Tencent, JOYY and Crexendo are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Student debt forgiveness unlikely to ‘destroy’ the loan servicing sector

    President Biden announced qualifying Americans can get up to $20,000 of their outstanding federal student loan debt forgiven. But where does this leave the companies that service student loan debt?

  • Markets Continue to Adjust to This 'New' Reality

    Jay Powell's comments from Jackson Hole on Friday brought to life what many investors intuitively knew, that extracting ourselves from the current high inflation regime is not going to happen without some discomfort. The CBOE's Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, hit a seven-week high earlier this morning as markets continue to adjust to this "new" reality. All told, the market now sees a high probability of the Fed leaving 2022 with the Fed Funds rate between 3.75%-4.00% vs. 3.25%-3.50% a month ago according to data published by the CME FedWatch Tool.

  • Salesforce, ServiceNow Suffer as Customers Delay Software Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies aren’t sure if we’re in a recession, but they’re pulling back spending just in case. First it was travel and hiring -- now they’re even getting nervous about buying the software considered essential for their businesses. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech

  • Dried-Out Farms From China to Iowa Will Pressure Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is shrinking crops from the US Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning

  • Bain Capital to Buy Olympus Science-Optics Unit for $3.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital agreed to buy Olympus Corp.’s scientific instruments business for 428 billion yen ($3.1 billion), as the Japanese medical devices company further shifts its focus to health-care. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansT

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil Rises as Supply Tightness Exacerbates Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as fears of crude outages in Libya exacerbate a global energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTech Leads Declines as Traders Rethink Rate Bets: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate rose as much as 3.5% to t

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Nike (NKE). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Dow in danger of another unanimous selloff as all 30 stocks fall premarket

    All 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components are falling in premarket trading Monday, as the previous session's 1000+-point plunge, sparked by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, looked set to continue. Dow futures slid 277 points, or 0.9%. The biggest Dow decliner ahead of the open was Dow Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.1% after KeyBanc Capital turned bearish on the chemicals and specialty materials company, citing concerns over "meaningful" commodity exposure and expec

  • New York's Newmark hires real estate veteran Allison DiGiovanni as D.C. market leader

    New York-based commercial real estate firm Newmark Group Inc. has recruited local real estate veteran Allison DiGiovanni to head its D.C.-area operations. DiGiovanni has joined Newmark (NASDAQ: NMRK) as executive vice president and market leader overseeing business development efforts in Greater Washington.

  • ‘Trade With Caution,’ Says Oppenheimer; Here Are 2 Stocks to Consider

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments regarding the central bank's intention to curb inflation even if it causes "some pain" spooked the markets on Friday. And according to Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer, there are other worrying indicators. “The S&P 500’s rejection from its 200-day average is a bearish warning because September seasonals are especially poor when the index’s trend is down,” Wald explained. With September at the gate, then, Wald’s advice is to heed caution, alth

  • Top Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Message at Jackson Hole

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top central bankers delivered a stern and unified message on the need to curb inflation, declaring at Jackson Hole that it is broad based, here to stay and will require their forceful action. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los Angeles‘Inflation