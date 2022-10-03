PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to sanitize currency for cash registers, POS systems and ATMs," said an inventor, from College Station, Texas, "so I invented the BILL DISINFECTOR. My design ensures that currency is safe to handle."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to disinfect currency. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety and it could help to improve public health. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for banks, retail establishments, businesses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-currency-disinfecting-machine-hof-143-301636976.html

SOURCE InventHelp