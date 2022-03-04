U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Cushioned Cap (LOS-100)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "During my many years running a child care facility I have seen many children fall or bump their heads," said an inventor from Gardena, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a head covering that would protect a child's developing brain."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the BABY MINE to create a cushioned protective barrier that helps to reduce the impact and help protect a child's head from bruises, cuts, and potential head trauma. This cap could provide increased safety and peace of mind for parents. Additionally, it would fit precisely and securely to possibly reduce visits to an emergency room.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LOS-100, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cushioned-cap-los-100-301495649.html

SOURCE InventHelp

