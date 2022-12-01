U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,070.81
    -9.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,317.29
    -272.48 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.93
    +0.94 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.63
    -6.95 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.04
    +1.49 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    +55.50 (+3.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +1.07 (+4.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    +0.0102 (+0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    -0.1470 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    +0.0191 (+1.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4150
    -2.6650 (-1.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,946.90
    +110.83 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.97
    -4.18 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Accessory for Shutters (CCT-4733)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to decorate the exterior of a home by changing the look and color of exterior shutters," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the SHUTTERALITY. My design would offer a personal touch and it can be changed from season to season."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to personalize exterior shutters on a home or business. In doing so, it can be easily changed for various seasons, holidays or occasions. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of the shutters. It also offers an alternative to replacing shutters due to age. The invention features a weather-resistant and custom design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4733, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-decorative-accessory-for-shutters-cct-4733-301684690.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook's skewed audience for job ads draws new complaint

    In June, Meta said it planned to introduce a "variance reduction system" to its algorithms to ensure housing and employment ads reached diverse audiences in terms of age and gender. The new allegations underscore the issues that Meta's planned system would counter. Meta on Thursday said it was reviewing the complaint and did not provide immediate comment on it or the status of the planned changes.

  • Mexico Posts $5.35 Billion Record Remittances From Workers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico posted record remittances in October, as workers living abroad continued sending cash back home and propping up the country’s economy.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Remain Mystery After Bankman-Fried GrillingNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most

  • Enclosed Kitchens Are One of the Biggest Design Trends for 2023

    Get inspired to upgrade your living room or kitchen by considering some of the biggest interior design trends for 2023, according to home decor experts. Essentially, a listening room is a dedicated space for music, whether it's creating your own or playing your favorite tunes to unwind and enjoy, solo or with a group of people.

  • Firefighters rush to house fire in NC and find surprising cause. Now they issue warning

    “When I first heard about it, I didn’t believe it,” the homeowner told media outlets.

  • 12 Kitchen Gifts That Are Actually Useful

    Holiday shopping is a pain, but if you’re buying gifts for someone who enjoys cooking, you can alleviate some of that pain by choosing stuff you know they can actually use. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of things we’d love to see in our own home kitchen setups, from simple ingredients to high-tech gadgets. There’s something on this list that’s guaranteed to appeal to every level of home chef out there, many of which don’t even come close to breaking the bank.

  • 7 House Items Buyers Almost Always Regret

    The homebuying process is long, stressful, complicated, frustrating and expensive. Filling a new house up with stuff is supposed to be the fun part, but from kitchen appliances and home furnishings to...

  • The Best Cleaning Tips We Learned From Our Grandmothers

    Grandma knows best, especially when it comes to keeping a tidy home.

  • Inside 6 Impressive Homes of Past and Present NBA Players

    Take a look at the abodes of Devin Booker, D’Angelo Russell, and more

  • Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Big Lots stock tumbles after wider-than-expected loss, sales miss and downbeat outlook

    Shares of Big Lots Inc. tumbled 14.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the discount home essentials retailer reported a wider-than-expected fiscal third-quarter loss, disappointing sales and provided a downbeat outlook amid a "challenging macroeconomic environment." Net losses for the quarter to Oct. 29 widened to $103.0 million, or $3.56 a share, from $4.3 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of $2.99 was wider than

  • iPhone Pro Shipments May Miss Consensus, Tesla Rival Charts Ambitious Expansion Plan In Mexico, Amazon Cloud Unit To Add More Employees: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 30

    Reuters Tesla Rival Charts Ambitious Expansion Plan In Mexico, Eyes 10% Market Share, Says Report BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDY) (OTC: BYDDF) is flexing its muscles in international waters, with the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle maker eyeing a strong presence in the North American country of Mexico. BYD is planning to commence sales of its EVs in Mexico in 2023, and the all-electric Tang SUV and Han sedan will likely be the first vehicles launched, Zhou Zou, said the company's

  • Why Is Simon Property (SPG) Up 7% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Simon Property (SPG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Fed's Bowman: interest rates need to be sufficiently restrictive "for some time"

    "Moderating the pace and the level of rate increases will allow us to more fully assess the effects of our...actions and the effect they are having on economic activity," Bowman said during a financial services event held in New York. Bowman, who has been a proponent of more swift action to curb inflation than some of her rate-setting colleagues, nevertheless said that inflation data over the last month, while showing price pressures slowing slightly, "are still unacceptably high." In the 12 months through October, the PCE price index increased 6.0% after advancing 6.3% in September.

  • Top Penny Stocks

    ADMA Biologics, Borr Drilling, and Nordic American Tankers lead the momentum category by roughly doubling in the past year while the large-cap Russell 1000 fell 15% and the small-cap Russell 2000 lost almost a fifth of its value.

  • Pfizer to invest over $1.26 billion in Irish jobs boost

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc plans to invest more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion) to expand manufacturing at its plant in Dublin, it said on Thursday, handing the Irish multinational sector a jobs boost at a time when major tech firms are laying off staff. The move will lead to the creation of 400 to 500 new roles and double the capacity to produce key substances used in biological drugs at a new facility, which is due for completion in 2027, Pfizer said. The U.S. drugmaker is already one of the largest foreign-owned employers in Ireland and its biggest single investment to date in the country will bring its staffing there to 5,500.

  • Will Salesforce Earnings Generate a Rally?

    Customer relationship management firm Salesforce is set to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 financial results after the closing bell Wednesday. Will shareholders get some help or be disappointed? Trading volume has been a little more active the past three months, which is typically is a good sign, but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line remains depressed.

  • Arcimoto reveals Nasdaq warning; repriced stock takes a beating

    Arcimoto on Wednesday eliminated one issue in its battle to survive a financial crunch, executing a 1-for-20 reverse stock split that allayed immediate fears of a Nasdaq Global Markets delisting. After resetting from $0.41 to $8.20 overnight in the reverse split, its stock (Nasdaq: FUV) fell more than 9% to $7.45 in Wednesday trading.

  • Bank of Canada Has Room to Stop Hiking Before Fed, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada has leeway to end its interest-rate hiking cycle in coming months even if the Federal Reserve keeps pushing borrowing costs higher next year, according to economists.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Remain Mystery After Bankman-Fried Gril

  • Methode Electronics Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q2; Warns On Inflationary Cost Environment

    Methode Electronics, Inc (NYSE: MEI) reported a second-quarter FY23 net sales growth of 6.9% year-on-year to $315.9 million, beating the consensus of $293.9 million. The increase was mainly the result of record sales in the Industrial segment driven by power distribution solutions for data centers and electric vehicles and by lighting solutions for commercial vehicles. EPS of $0.75 topped the consensus of $0.63. Segments: The Automotive segment's net sales grew 0.5% Y/Y to $196.9 million. Net sa

  • Transamerica appoints Tampa Bay financial services veteran to key positions

    Transamerica Corp. has appointed a Tampa Bay financial services veteran to head two key subsidiaries. The Baltimore-based insurance and financial services conglomerate selected Todd Buchanan as the president of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, the head of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. and as a senior vice president at the company. “Todd has an outstanding track record of success in our industry, and his leadership of WFG will further strengthen our commitment to serving a diverse customer base across North America through our robust distribution network,” Jamie Ohl, president of Transamerica’s Individual Solutions division, said in a statement.