U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,674.57
    +91.50 (+2.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,167.73
    +532.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,654.87
    +333.48 (+3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.96
    +48.56 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.47
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    +8.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    +0.52 (+2.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    +0.0119 (+1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0060
    -0.0040 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0177 (+1.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9110
    +0.1910 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,513.93
    +376.37 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.04
    +7.58 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
Watch live:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit!

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Design for a Dog Collar or Leash (DCD-191)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep pet waste collection bags handy while walking a dog," said an inventor, from Laurel, Md., "so I invented the WALKIE POO. My design offers an alternative to tying plastic bags onto a dog leash."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for a pet dog collar or leash. In doing so, it ensures that a quantity of bags is available for pet waste collection. As a result, it eliminates the need for a pet owner to hold plastic bags and it increases comfort and convenience.

The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-design-for-a-dog-collar-or-leash-dcd-191-301650336.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • CEO: Plug Power grows in Houston region through acquisition, eyes expansions

    Plug Power is building green hydrogen plants to produce 500 tons of liquid hydrogen per day by 2025.

  • BP Buys Renewable Natural-Gas Company in $4.1 Billion Deal

    BP PLC said it had agreed to buy U.S. biogas producer Archaea Energy for $3.3 billion plus debt in a bet on growing demand from customers for renewable fuel. The British oil major said Monday that the acquisition of Houston-based Archaea—its biggest deal since its 2018 acquisition of U.S. shale assets—would expand the company’s clean-energy portfolio. BP like other big oil companies, is shifting more resources into lower-carbon energy, even as it continues with its core business of producing oil and gas.

  • Mercedes Unveils a New EV in Paris. Don’t Call It a Tesla Model Y Competitor.

    The new Mercedes EQE SUV should arrive in the U.S. in 2023. The performance AMG version will arrive about a year later in 2024.

  • Bank of America Likes Several Gambling Stocks, Including Caesars

    Gambling stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 since the second quarter, rising 1% compared with a decline of 5% for the index.

  • Amid sustainability goals and EV rise, FedEx looks to build out charging station infrastructure

    The European division of FedEx Express is preparing six of its major facilities to support the widespread usage of EVs in its future operations.

  • BP’s Archaea Bet Adds to Investor Excitement for Renewable Natural Gas

    Shares of Archaea Energy are up more than 50% Monday after BP said [it would buy the company](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bp-buys-renewable-natural-gas-company-for-26-a-share-11666009037) for a total enterprise value of more than $4 billion. The deal adds to a flurry of activity in the sector because RNG companies produce clean energy from everything from food waste to cow manure, a so-called “trash-to-treasure” process that is popular on Wall Street. Archaea, focused on landfill gas, earlier t

  • The 'pet parenting' style that makes dogs more secure and social

    If you have high expectations of your dog, and are highly responsive to the animal's behaviour, we have good news.

  • Stellantis CEO calls for talks to soften EU's 2035 fossil-fuel car ban

    The European Union's proposed 2035 ban on fossil-fuel cars should be renegotiated to give hybrid models a greater role in the transition to zero-emission vehicles, Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares said on Monday. "It's essential," Tavares said during a news conference at the Paris Motor Show, when asked if talks on the ban were needed. Tavares' comments come as the EU is currently finalising a package of climate proposals, which currently includes an effective ban on the sale of new fossil-fuel vehicles from 2035.

  • Are electric vehicles really better?

    Are EVs actually more cost-effective and environmentally-friendly than their gas-powered counterparts?

  • Mercedes-Benz in preliminary offshore wind deal for electricity from 2027

    Mercedes-Benz has struck a preliminary agreement with an offshore wind provider to supply electricity equivalent to 25% of its demand in Germany from 2027 onwards, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Monday. The energy provider, which the spokesperson declined to name, will reserve the energy for Mercedes-Benz from an offshore wind park under construction in the Baltic Sea. The carmaker, which previously said it aims to cover 70% of its energy demand with renewables by 2030, said in April it was sourcing all its electricity for Germany from green sources from 2022 onwards under purchase power agreements with Statkraft and Enovos.

  • EV Maintenance: Electric Car Maintenance: Everything You Need to Know

    EVs generally require less maintenance than their internal-combustion counterparts but they are still complex machines that require service and maintenance.

  • California just legalized composting of human bodies: ‘Add me to the list’

    “I’ve long been concerned about the disposal of human bodies,” Tribune columnist Linda Lewis Griffith writes.

  • Do Hybrid Vehicles Need to Be Plugged in to Charge?

    No, hybrids don’t need to be plugged in at an outlet or a charging station. Here’s why.By Keith BarryOne of the most common questions we get about hybrid vehicles is whether or not they need to b...

  • Tesla watch out: 1985 Fiat reborn electric

    STORY: Location: Cairo, EgyptThis Egyptian man has turned his 1985 Fiat into an electric carAli al-Saeed bought a used Fiat for only $510but he couldn't afford the rising cost of fuel and decided to convert it The electric battery cost him nearly six times the car's original pricebut Saeed believes it was a worthy investment[Ali Al-saeed, teacher]"I used to fill my car every two days with fuel for a certain amount of money, not a lot in the beginning. With increasing prices, the price of fuel needed for just two days has doubled. It was problematic for me because I use it a lot, I love to travel. It was hectic. Therefore, I started thinking of an alternative, to make an electric car that would benefit me and allow me to travel for longer commutes in the future, for 200 or 300 kilometres."Now it only costs him $0.5 to power the car's battery for around 60 miles"There is a difference in the cost for sure. When I use fuel, there’s enough for three or four days, but with an electric car I can stay up to one week without charging. I use it for small errands and I don't need to charge it very often. I don't hear any noisy sounds, it is comfortable to drive and the problems I face are few, in contrary to a gas-powered one, which has many problems."

  • Weeks: Electric rates are spiking in NH. Do renewables help or hurt?

    For years, state lawmakers and Gov. Sununu have been locked in a heated debate about the costs and benefits of renewable energy in New Hampshire.

  • Energy Price Guarantee changes: What do they mean for you?

    New chancellor Jeremy Hunt has cut short the government support for household energy bills.

  • Target Deal Days Begins October 6 – Here Are the Deals You Can Grab Now

    The holiday shopping season seems to begin sooner each year. Early birds looking to get a jump on December gift-giving can save on everything from electronics to toys. And if you're decorating your...

  • Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 40%

    Score under-the-radar markdowns on a popular portable charger, WiFi extender and more.

  • Toilet Maker Plans to Recycle Plastic Waste Into Sidewalks

    (Bloomberg) -- Lixil Corp., a maker of toilets sold under brand names including Grohe and American Standard, wants to tackle a different kind of waste: The millions of tons of plastic dumped into landfills or oceans.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Japanese company has developed a new material that’s made from recycled pla

  • Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions

    Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.