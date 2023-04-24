PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- " I work out with music like everyone else, so this was a natural combo," said an inventor from New York, New York "My design fulfills the need for a hand or free weight and Bluetooth speaker combination which could be a practical approach to having music while working out"

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The MUSIC WEIGHTS provide an improved weight design that allows for a fuller workout experience. This design combines a hand or free weight with a Bluetooth speaker, allowing the user to listen to music or use the speaker-mic capabilities. The invention would include a rechargeable battery system. It can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices. The design could also be designed in various weight seizes.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan, NY sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. MTN-3384, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-design-for-weights-mtn-3384-301803546.html

SOURCE InventHelp