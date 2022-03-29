U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Aid in Recycling Cans (BSJ-712)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative device for crushing and storing recyclables in a space-saving manner," said an inventor, from Flushing, N.Y., "so I invented the RECYCLING BUDDY. My design could reduce the clutter and hassle associated with recycling returnable cans."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an easy way to aid in the recycling of aluminum cans. In doing so, it enables the user to crush and store recyclables. As a result, it helps to save space and it reduces clutter. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BSJ-712, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-aid-in-recycling-cans-bsj-712-301510892.html

SOURCE InventHelp

