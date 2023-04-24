PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I wear a weave, I can't get to where it itches with my fingertips," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented WEAVE COMB to get to those spots. It's an easy way to solve an everyday issue." The invention allows individuals to apply treatments to the scalp without the hassle of removing cornrows, extensions, or braids to prevent itchiness, dandruff, and irritation.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

It can scratch in areas where fingertips can't reach and eliminates the mess associated with applying scalp grease from a jar. This could reduce the number of trips to a professional beauty salon, which could save money. The comb saves time and energy and is effective, easy to use and convenient. It's lightweight and compact size makes it easy to carry. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-device-to-alleviate-an-itchy-scalp-lgt-235-301803527.html

SOURCE InventHelp