InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Assist Parents with Securing a Car Seat (DAL-274)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented the EASY BUCKLE to help buckle up their kid's car seats. I have kids and have buckled and unbuckled a lot of car seats and I struggle sometimes even with having small hands," said an inventor from Lake Dallas, Texas, "this makes it easier and just as safe to install a car seat than pushing your hand through the car seat opening."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention eases the task of installing and securing a car seat using the vehicle seat belts while ensuring that infants and young children are always secured in a safe manner within the vehicle. It eliminates the struggle with the awkward and sometimes strenuous task of threading the vehicle's seat belt through the back of the car seat and reduces the risk of getting cuts or bruises on hands and wrists or breaking fingernails. Convenient and easy to use, this would be appealing for parents, grandparents, caregivers and for those with carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, or other conditions that affect the hands.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-device-to-assist-parents-with-securing-a-car-seat-dal-274-301694209.html

SOURCE InventHelp

