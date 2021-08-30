PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle safety system to increase comfort and safety for passengers within or returning to a parked car on a hot day," said an inventor, from York, Pa., "so I invented the SOLAR VENTING SYSTEM. My design ensures that the interior air is cool and it helps to prevent the seat belt buckles, steering wheel rim and leather seats from getting too hot."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention prevents the interior of a parked vehicle from overheating. In doing so, it ensures that the vehicle remains cool and comfortable. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent heat-related injuries if a child or pet is accidentally left behind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-keep-the-interior-of-a-parked-car-cool-lcc-5148-301362505.html

SOURCE InventHelp