InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Use with Outdoor Mini Lights (HAD-181)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an efficient and environmentally-friendly solution for wrapping branch trees with Christmas lights without staples and without gaps to evenly blanket a tree," said an inventor, from Miami Beach, Fla., "so I invented THE BRIDGE. My design works in conjunction with the elastic mini lights to wrap trees with Christmas lights without damaging the trees or the lights."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to secure mini lights on a tree. In doing so, it helps to evenly space the lights on the tree. As a result, it saves time, effort and money and it could enhance the appearance of the illuminated decoration. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-for-use-with-outdoor-mini-lights-had-181-301600972.html

SOURCE InventHelp

