U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.90
    -21.44 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,657.21
    -88.48 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,043.24
    -102.82 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.73
    -18.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    -4.44 (-5.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.90
    -16.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    20.78
    -0.21 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    -0.0074 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7860
    -0.0320 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1788
    -0.0108 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9280
    +1.6030 (+1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,129.88
    -450.40 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.07
    -0.29 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.79
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Prevent Drunk Driving (LAX 1454)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have had a DUI and I wanted something to be a safety net to prevent it from happening again," said an inventor from West Covina, Calif., "so I invented the LOCK OUT."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention helps curb drunken driving-related accidents on roads and highways to make travel safer for all motorists by keeping an unfit person from driving. It could help reduce serious vehicular damage, higher insurance costs, injuries, and possible fatalities as well as prevent the suffering and heartache that is often associated with impaired driving accidents. Reliable, safe and convenient the device would be tamperproof, and applicable to virtually any motor vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1454, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-device-to-prevent-drunk-driving-lax-1454-301676458.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried: How wunderkinds go wild

    Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried were two tech entrepreneurs who rose and fell on bad decision-making. Coaching may have prevented disaster.

  • Russia Loses 90% of Its Key European Oil Market Before Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- With just two weeks to go until European Union sanctions come into force, Russia has already lost more than 90% of its market in the bloc’s northern countries, previously the mainstay of shipments from the Baltic and Arctic terminals.Russia shipped just 95,000 barrels a day to Rotterdam — its only remaining European destination for seaborne deliveries outside the Mediterranean/Black Sea basin — in the four weeks to Nov. 18. That’s down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day sent

  • Oil Falls on Report Saudi Arabia Is Discussing OPEC Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries were reported to be discussing an output increase alongside China tightening its anti-Covid curbs, hurting the outlook for demand.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Uns

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • 5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Five companies highlighting this divergence today are Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Generating revenue from ad sales (on The Roku Channel and other streaming channels) and content distribution (revenue sharing from streaming apps on its platform) Roku's vital metric to watch is average revenue per user (ARPU). With traditional TV still receiving an estimated 57% of ad spending as of 2022, Roku should thrive as CTV continues rising in prominence.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time-high despite slump in price, FTX woes

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 0.51% to an all-time-high in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to BTC.com.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • Tesla’s 19th recall this year is the least of shareholders’ headaches

    Three weeks into November, Tesla is already on its fourth recall of the month.

  • Oil Slides on Potential OPEC+ Output Increase

    Oil prices slid after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers are discussing an increase in crude production. The move could help heal a rift with the Biden administration and keep oil flowing when the harshest sanctions to date strike the Russian energy industry starting Dec. 5. Brent-crude futures fell more than 4.5% to about $83.40 a barrel, extending earlier losses. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day is under discussion for the Dec. 4 meeting of OP

  • Saudi Arabia Eyes OPEC+ Output Increase Ahead of Restrictions on Russian Oil

    The move could help heal a rift with the Biden administration and keep energy flowing amid new attempts to blunt Russia’s oil industry over the Ukraine war.

  • What Is My Coast FIRE for Retirement?

    Adherents of the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) movement aim to reach a point where they don't need ongoing income to retire and to get to that point before reaching age 65. Not surprisingly it requires rigorous savings and a frugal mentality. However, … Continue reading → The post What Is Your Coast FIRE for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exro Technologies' Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for its World-Class Manufacturing and Innovation Centers in Calgary, Alberta

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ISO 9001:2015 certification at its world-class manufacturing center and engineering innovation center, both located in Calg

  • Employees or independent contractors? Fairness for America’s gig workers must come from entrepreneurs, not government.

    The new rules being promulgated by the U.S. Department of Labor about how to classify gig workers have evoked spirited responses on both sides of the issue. Labor activists want to see gig workers treated as employees, with employers paying a minimum wage, overtime, a portion of a worker’s Social Security taxes, and contributions to unemployment insurance. Companies that employ gig workers, meanwhile, want to treat them as independent contractors, as this eliminates investing in the assets supplied by the gig worker as well as the risk of overstaffing.

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Visa, UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, Microsoft, Apple

    Visa, UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, Microsoft, Apple are part of the Zacks Investment Ideas article.

  • Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase - WSJ

    An increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day is now under discussion for OPEC+'s Dec. 4 meeting, the report said. Last month, OPEC+ unexpectedly decided to reduce output targets sharply and it would be unusual for the group to increase production at a time of declining prices and concern about the economic outlook. The WSJ said talk of a production increase has emerged after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration told a federal court judge that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should have sovereign immunity from a U.S. federal lawsuit related to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Top 15 Manufacturing Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 manufacturing companies in the U.S. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Manufacturing Companies in the U.S. The manufacturing sector in the United States is among the biggest in the world and a key driver […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • How To Save for Retirement Without a 401(K)

    You can retire a millionaire even if you don't have a 401(k). Find out how you can save for retirement without a 401(k).