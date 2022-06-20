U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1050
    +0.1450 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,024.15
    -94.35 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.04
    -1.89 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Prevent Snoring (DNV-330)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to prevent you from snoring when sleeping or napping on your back," said an inventor, from Bennett, Colo., "so I invented the STOP SNORING. My design would keep your mouth from opening while sleeping."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to prevent snoring. In doing so, it helps to keep the mouth closed while sleeping on the back. As a result, it could help to improve sleep. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who snore. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-prevent-snoring-dnv-330-301570653.html

SOURCE InventHelp

