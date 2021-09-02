InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Remove Snow/Ice from Commercial Trailers (CPC-642)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory for large commercial trailers to help maintain a high level of travel safety in the winter," said an inventor, from Springfield, Mass., "so I invented the TRAILER ICE MELTER. My design helps to prevent damage and accidents caused by large chunks of falling ice."

The invention prevents ice and snow from accumulating on the rooftops of large commercial trailers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually remove snow and ice and it prevents ice and snow from blowing off and causing hazards on the road. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CPC-642, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

