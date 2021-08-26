InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Securing Cables on an Interior Wall (RHO-1273)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved cable clip to help organize various cords and cables," said an inventor, from Chester, Va., "so I invented the U PIN. My design offers a more attractive and practical alternative to traditional cable clips."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to retain a cable or related item in place on the surface of an interior wall. In doing so, it ensures that power cords and electronics cables are supported and secure. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to prevent cord damage and clutter on the floor. The invention features a simple and adaptable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1273, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

