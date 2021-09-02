PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to stop small debris and stones from doing any damage if propelled while using a weed trimmer," said an inventor, from Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, "so I invented the LANDSCAPING GUARD. My design reduces the hazards and hassles associated with flying debris during the trimming process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a protective barrier device to stop flying debris while operating weed eaters/trimmers. In doing so, it helps to prevent damage to property, people and pets. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-4102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-stop-flying-debris-while-using-a-weed-trimmer-ctk-4102-301364192.html

SOURCE InventHelp