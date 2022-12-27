U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Stop Debris from Falling from Mesh Truck Trailer (CSK-284)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed something to use in my yard to help keep the yard looking nice while speeding up the clean-up," said an inventor from Ridgeville, S.C., "so I invented the CHAPMAN INSERT SYSTEM to save time and man hours."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention keeps dirt, stones and debris from falling through the trailer in a yard or on a highway and avoids senseless and costly damage to vehicles on the road while also avoiding fines and police citations. It can reduce labor time and boost profits for businesses like construction firms and landscapers. For the homeowner, it helps to keep one's yard looking its best while speeding up yard cleanup. Lightweight, resilient, weatherproof and affordable this invention saves time and effort as well as being safe, convenient, and easily stored when not in use.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-284, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-device-to-stop-debris-from-falling-from-mesh-truck-trailer-csk-284-301707825.html

SOURCE InventHelp

