InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Treat Superficial Infections (LAX-1368)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an oral and maxillofacial surgeon and I thought there could be an improved device for treating oral and skin infections," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the FAR U V C LIGHT. My design would be employed to kill surface organisms to control COVID-19 and other oronasophanyngeal infections that may be spread to others."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to treat superficial infections in humans and animals. In doing so, it helps to kill germs. As a result, it enhances safety and efficiency and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dentists, doctors and veterinarians. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1368, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-treat-superficial-infections-lax-1368-301519488.html

SOURCE InventHelp

