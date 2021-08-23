U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Discreet Disposal Device for Personal Hygiene Products (AUP-1317)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more discreet way for women to discard pads and tampons in the bathroom," said an inventor, from Boerne, Texas, "so I invented the PERSONAL HYGIENE DISPOSAL UNIT. My design offers an improved alternative to wrapping used feminine hygiene products and throwing them away in an open garbage can."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a more effective way to dispose of used sanitary napkins and tampons. In doing so, it helps to prevent odors and messes. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a discreet and decorative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1317, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-discreet-disposal-device-for-personal-hygiene-products-aup-1317-301360134.html

SOURCE InventHelp

