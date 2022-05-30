U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.17
    +2.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0784
    +0.0045 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2658
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5210
    +0.4360 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,702.99
    +1,589.63 (+5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.10
    +42.60 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Discreet Way to Discard Soiled Pads & Tampons (TLS-186)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide women with a more discreet way to discard feminine hygiene products in a public or household bathroom," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented PAGS. My design offers an alternative to wrapping the pad or tampon in toilet paper or paper towels."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides a more sanitary way to conceal and dispose of soiled pads and tampons. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional disposal methods. As a result, it helps to reduce leakage and odors and it enhances sanitation and convenience. The invention features a discreet and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-186, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-discreet-way-to-discard-soiled-pads--tampons-tls-186-301556277.html

SOURCE InventHelp

