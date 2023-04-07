InventHelp Inventor Develops New Disposable Accessory for Grills (TRO-857)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new disposable grill accessory that would save time and effort while grilling outdoors," said an inventor, from Barrie, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the GRILL SAVERS. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional grill mats and it would help to eliminate messy drips and flareups."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective means of cooking foods on a grill. In doing so, it enables the user to easily infuse flavors. It also eliminates flareups and reduce cleanup time. As a result, it helps keep the grill surface clean and sanitary. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grilling enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-857, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

