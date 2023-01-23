U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Doll for Children with Autism (LJD-118)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new doll for children with autism to provide positive reinforcement and help them overcome various difficulties in life," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the MY LOVE DOLL. My design would provide encouragement and motivation through a wide range of life situations."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a unique doll for children with autism. In doing so, it enhances comfort, love, understanding and motivation. As a result, it could increase self esteem. It also could enhance communication and language skills. The invention features an inspirational and tactile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with autism. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-doll-for-children-with-autism-ljd-118-301722473.html

SOURCE InventHelp

