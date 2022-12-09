U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.77
    -4.74 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,709.59
    -71.89 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,071.72
    -10.29 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.47
    -4.82 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.48
    +1.02 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    +0.0650 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5880
    -0.0420 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,182.04
    +261.15 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.84
    -1.41 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.30
    +2.13 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Door Mat to Sanitize Shoes (NJD-2485)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a door mat that would improve sanitary conditions for people entering a home or building," said an inventor, from East Orange, N.J., "so I invented the STERI- MATT. My design helps to kill germs, viruses, and bacteria on the soles of shoes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to sanitize the soles of shoes before entering a home or building. In doing so, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and bacteria. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to create a safer and cleaner environment. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2485, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-door-mat-to-sanitize-shoes-njd-2485-301686359.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Down 36% From Its High, Is Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Short-term headwinds cratered its stock, but there is evidence to suggest this search leader will bounce back.

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • GE is splitting into three parts. The CFO of its Healthcare unit outlines his strategy for 2023

    As GE Healthcare will become a public company in January, Helmut Zodl is focused on finance and IT.

  • Former Wells Fargo execs ordered to pay $18.5M over fake accounts scandal

    A judge recommends three ex-Wells Fargo executives pay a combined $18.5 million in fines over their alleged roles in the mega-bank's fake accounts scandal.

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on strategy for reducing headcount

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, who has struck an upbeat tone on the economy in recent interviews, recently discussed the Charlotte-based bank's strategy for adjusting its headcount, which it is currently looking to do.

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms

  • An Obscure Bank Found Its Key to Success. Then FTX Collapsed

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. was dealing with the same problem many small US banks face: How do you differentiate yourself when larger competitors do everything you do, only better?Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingChina Delivers First Homegrown Plane to Take On Boeing, AirbusElon Musk’s B

  • Ericsson says it's reached licensing deal with Apple

    Swedish telecommunication equipment maker Ericsson said it's reached a global cross-license for patented cellular standard-essential technologies with Apple that ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the parties. Including effects of the agreement with Apple covering sales from January 15, 2022, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates the fourth quarter 2022 IPR licensing revenues will be 5.5 billion ($530 million) to 6 billion Swedish kro

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Keystone pipeline shut after 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. The cause of the leak, which occurred in Kansas about 20 miles (32 km) south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is unknown. It is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.

  • Generac adds Mean Green mower plant in Ohio

    Generac Power Systems’ Mean Green Mowers business opened an additional plant in Ohio to meet what the company said is the growing interest and demand for Mean Green’s electric-powered, zero-turn commercial-grade mowers.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Microsoft to invest $400M in two more data centers near Leesburg airport

    The tech giant on Wednesday landed a piece of the Pentagon's $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.

  • Anglo American Becomes Latest Miner to Warn on Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc said production across its operations will be lower than expected in the next couple of years, the latest big miner to warn on its ability to hit output goals.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingChina Delivers First Homegrown Plane to Take On Boeing, AirbusElon Musk’s

  • Cold spell tests Europe's gas cutback ambitions

    Europe's first cold spell heading into the depths of winter is testing the resolve of countries to continue limiting gas use after they comfortably exceeded an EU reduction target, analysis of consumption data shows. European countries on average cut their natural gas consumption by 24% in November from the 2019-2021 average for the same month, according to Reuters calculations using data from the ENTSOG network operators federation for 14 countries and the national network regulator for Germany. Despite wide variations between countries, that was down from 29% in October but comfortably more than the 15% reduction target EU countries set for the winter in response to Russian supply cuts.