InventHelp Inventor Develops New Dressing/Marinade to Enhance Flavor (DLL-3862)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a satisfying and refreshing salad dressing and marinade for salads, vegetables and meats," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the KING TUT. My design offers a homemade taste without artificial preservatives and it is pleasing to the palate."

The invention provides a delicious salad dressing to add flavor to salads. In doing so, it offers a healthy alternative to traditional dressing options. It also can be used to marinate vegetables and meats. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and serve so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3862, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-dressingmarinade-to-enhance-flavor-dll-3862-301364205.html

SOURCE InventHelp

