PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new figurine accessory that can steer and drive a remote control vehicle," said an inventor, from Hubert, N.C., "so I invented the R C DRIVER. My design would offer a fun and eye-catching addition to RC vehicles."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a unique driver accessory for RC vehicles. In doing so, it could make driving RC vehicles more entertaining. As a result, it enhances fun and it could attract attention. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-driver-accessory-for-rc-vehicles-jmt-226-301749916.html

SOURCE InventHelp