U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.48
    -126.93 (-3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,516.95
    -864.39 (-2.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,773.18
    -493.23 (-4.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.58
    -57.51 (-3.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.91
    -0.87 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.00
    -23.60 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    -0.34 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0113 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    +0.0770 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1528
    -0.0154 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3180
    +1.5180 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,008.24
    -1,268.70 (-5.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.06
    -30.64 (-5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,391.46
    -81.57 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Change Flat Tires (JKN-244)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a strain-free way to elevate the corner of a car with a scissors jack," said an inventor, from Clinton, Miss., "so I invented the JUST FOR HER. My design eliminates the need to struggle with a crank handle and it can also be used to turn the lug nuts."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an easier way to operate a scissors jack and turn lug nuts when changing a flat tire. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manual methods. As a result, it helps to reduce struggles and strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and user-friendly design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for motorists.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKN-244, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easier-way-to-change-flat-tires-jkn-244-301617608.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories