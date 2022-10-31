U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Perform Sit-Ups (ALL-2900)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable way to immobilize the feet when performing sit-ups," said an inventor, from McDonough, Ga., "so I invented the AB HELPER. My design eliminates the need for someone else to hold your feet and it could encourage proper technique."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to perform sit-ups and other abdominal exercises. In doing so, it helps to keep the feet stationary. As a result, it increases convenience and eliminates the need for assistance from another person or a piece of furniture. The invention features a compact design that is easy to install, easy to use and packs up easily whether you're a beginner or fitness enthusiast. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-2900, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easier-way-to-perform-sit-ups-all-2900-301656870.html

SOURCE InventHelp

