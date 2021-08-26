InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Kill Insects on a Television Screen (PIT-1157)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate when insects land on the television screen," said an inventor, from Johnston, Pa. "I thought there should be a simple and easy way to kill them, so I invented the ZAP T V. My design eliminates the hassle of swatting at bugs on the screen and it could help to prevent unwanted damage."

The invention provides an effective way to kill insects that land on a television screen. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional bug zappers, fly swatters, etc. As a result, it could help to reduce annoyances and potential health hazards and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

