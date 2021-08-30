PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to carry a popcorn bucket at the movies, a concert or carnival," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the GIGI-POP. My design could make the snacking experience easier and more enjoyable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to carry a container of popcorn. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional popcorn containers and boxes. As a result, it helps to prevent spills and waste and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for movie theaters, stadiums, amusement parks and other venues that sell popcorn. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3610, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easier-way-to-carry-a-popcorn-container-mtn-3610-301362529.html

SOURCE InventHelp