InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to View and Use a Level (SDB-1628)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a carpenter and I wanted to create a new level to provide optimum viewing of the spirit/bubble vial," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the UPRIGHT LEVEL. My design would offer an easier way of knowing if materials are level and plumb during a construction or renovation project."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a level tool. In doing so, it offers an easier way to view the spirit/bubble vial. As a result, it could increase efficiency and accuracy and it eliminates the need to maneuver the device at awkward angles. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, carpenters, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1628, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easier-way-to-view-and-use-a-level-sdb-1628-301556263.html

SOURCE InventHelp

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US futures trimmed their advance and European bonds tumbled after hotter-than-expected German inflation numbers added to pressure for action from central bank policymakers to tame rising prices.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina in Dan