U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.01
    -23.06 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,773.08
    -215.76 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,011.20
    -128.56 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.58
    -14.88 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.64
    +1.57 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.90
    +13.70 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.21 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1395
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0630
    +0.0180 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3750
    -0.2210 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,049.03
    -20.61 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.33
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Utilize an Entire Tube of Caulk (RHO-1701)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to use a soft/flexible tube of caulk, filler, or sealant with ease," said an inventor, from N. Chesterfield, Va., "so I invented the FLEXIBLE TUBE CAULKING GUN. My design gives users a tool that allows them to dispense the soft/flexible tubes of caulk, fillers, and sealants."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to utilize a caulking gun. In doing so, it prevents filler/sealant waste. As a result, it increases efficiency and it reduces frustration and hand fatigue. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, plumbers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RHO-1701, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easier-way-to-utilize-an-entire-tube-of-caulk-rho-1701-301481266.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Star saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Here's Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) slid Wednesday morning after it was reported late Tuesday that the company is paying $90 million to settle a data-privacy-related class-action lawsuit. For Meta, $90 million isn't exactly a lot of money -- its revenue in the fourth quarter alone was $33.7 billion. This particular class-action lawsuit, which is a decade old, alleged that Facebook continued to track its users online even after they had logged out of the social media platform.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Truckers 'willing to work,' insist they're not to blame for supply chain woes

    As a bottlenecked supply chain slows deliveries, truckers have a clear message: we're not at fault.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

    The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/WTO/2021%20USTR%20Report%20to%20Congress%20on%20China's%20WTO%20Compliance.pdf with World Trade Organization rules that the "Phase 1" trade agreement signed by the Trump administration two years ago failed to address fundamental U.S. concerns with China's industrial policies and supporting policies, including "massive financial resources."

  • Does Starbucks Have a China Problem?

    Starbucks has had a rough go of it in China over the past couple of months despite the country being essential to its growth ambitions.

  • Colorado mining company aiming to be an EV battery supplier names new CEO

    The outgoing CEO helped guide the company through its big pivot from uranium to domestic graphite production.

  • Permian Roughneck Shortage Clouds Outlook for Oil Output Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil drillers set to increase U.S. production in the coming years face considerable headwinds from labor shortages in America’s most prolific shale patch, according to industry consultants Evercore ISI.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spre

  • JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

    The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.

  • Ex-Cantor Trader Found Liable for ‘Off Books’ Commissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s former global co-head of equities helped violate SEC rules on recording commissions on trades, a jury found after a weeklong trial in Manhattan federal court. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityStocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Pr

  • China Summons Top Traders to Discuss Volatility in Iron Ore Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to cool a scorching rally in iron ore are now ensnaring some of the world’s biggest commodities traders and producers.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Stocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaPowerhouses Glencore Plc and Trafigura G

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Robotic restaurant Spyce to close its Harvard Square location

    The Boston-based robotic kitchen invented by four MIT grads was acquired by Sweetgreen in a deal that closed in September last year. Its technology is expected to live on in Sweetgreen restaurants.

  • Big Tech Has a New Ally: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business lobby, is taking up the cause of giant technology companies facing fresh antitrust threats from the Biden administration and Congress.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityStocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreadin