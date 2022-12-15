U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.07
    -98.25 (-2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,187.54
    -778.81 (-2.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,825.36
    -345.53 (-3.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.06
    -44.39 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    -1.12 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -30.20 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.81 (-3.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0550 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0238 (-1.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7560
    +2.3410 (+1.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,444.41
    -383.84 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.54
    -6.23 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy-To-Enjoy Funnel Cakes (BRK-4171)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a food vendor and I thought there should be a quick and easy way to serve and enjoy a delicious funnel cake, even at home," said an inventor, from Boligee, Ala., "so I invented ANYTIME FUNNEL CAKES. My design would require minimal preparation and it could appeal to funnel cake lovers of all ages."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a convenient way to enjoy a delicious funnel cake at home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to other desserts and treats. As a result, it saves time and effort in the kitchen and it could enhance flavor and taste. The invention features a simple design that is easy to prepare and enjoy so it is ideal for households, festivals, concession stands, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-to-enjoy-funnel-cakes-brk-4171-301692644.html

SOURCE InventHelp

