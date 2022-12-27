U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easy to Operate Weed Eater/Grass Trimmer (CSK-252)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a steep hillside with grass, flowers and fruit trees and it's impractical to use a full-size weed whacker," said an inventor from Greer, S.C., "Also I am older and want a lighter weight tool for more control, so I Invented MOORE'S EASY ACCESS SYSTEM."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention aids in easy maintenance of yard edging and flower beds with less mess. It allows users to trim grass and weeds in any smaller area with use of one hand and eliminate the need to use conventional-sized weed trimmers that can be difficult to operate in tight areas. It reduces stress on the user's hands, arms, and back through ergonomic use and provides easy transport and mobility with more control. Convenient, functional, efficient, and safe, the invention is easy and convenient to operate anywhere.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-252, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-easy-to-operate-weed-eatergrass-trimmer-csk-252-301707815.html

SOURCE InventHelp

