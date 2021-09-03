InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Remove Ice & Snow from Windshield Wipers (CKL-1266)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to avoid windshield wiper freeze-ups in cold winter weather conditions," said one of two inventors, from Chicago, Ill., "so we invented the ALL-WEATHER. Our design ensures that wipers remain flexible for optimum blade-to-windshield contact."

The invention provides an effective way to remove ice and snow from wipers in the winter. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually snap ice and snow off the windshield wipers. It also could enhance safety and visibility and it could increase the life of a pair of wiper blades. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

