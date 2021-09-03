U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Remove Ice & Snow from Windshield Wipers (CKL-1266)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to avoid windshield wiper freeze-ups in cold winter weather conditions," said one of two inventors, from Chicago, Ill., "so we invented the ALL-WEATHER. Our design ensures that wipers remain flexible for optimum blade-to-windshield contact."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to remove ice and snow from wipers in the winter. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually snap ice and snow off the windshield wipers. It also could enhance safety and visibility and it could increase the life of a pair of wiper blades. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1266, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-way-to-remove-ice--snow-from-windshield-wipers-ckl-1266-301364207.html

SOURCE InventHelp

