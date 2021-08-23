InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Enjoy Coffee-Flavored Frozen Treats (ALL-2582)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to enjoy a tasty frozen coffee treat at home or to take while on-the-go," said an inventor, from Kennesaw, Ga., "so I invented the COFFEE EXTREME/DRIP GUARD. My design is delicious and easy to consume, especially on hot days."

The invention provides a simple way to create coffee-flavored frozen treats. In doing so, it enables the user to easily enjoy a cool, delicious and refreshing treat. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent messes. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who enjoy coffee. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2582, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

