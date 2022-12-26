U.S. markets closed

InventHelp Inventor Develops Educational Tool to Teach Sounds of Letters (ALL-3060)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a Registered Behavior Technician with experience helping special needs children and a child with speech limitations. I thought there could be a more engaging way for children to learn the sounds of each letter through repetition," said an inventor, from Kennesaw, Ga., "so I invented the LOVELY LEARNING. My design would offer a fun and fascinating educational tool for children and schools."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to help children learn the sounds associated with each letter. In doing so, it offers a multi-sensory experience. As a result, it helps children learn important pre-reading/reading skills and it could help children retain what they are learning. The invention features an engaging and fun design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children, preschools and elementary schools, second language programs/classes, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-3060, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-educational-tool-to-teach-sounds-of-letters-all-3060-301707517.html

SOURCE InventHelp

